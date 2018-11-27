Breaking News
BREAKING: Cholera outbreak hits Mt Darwin

Britain's Prince Harry meets military veterans in Zambia

Britain’s Prince Harry meets military veterans in Zambia

Britain’s Prince Harry meets military veterans in Zambia Britain’s Prince Harry arrives at the Burma Barracks for a meeting with war veterans and widows in Lusaka, Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Prince Harry is on a State visit to Zambia at the request of the Commonwealth office and is expected to attend various events in the Southern African country. - AP

The Herald

LUSAKA. – Britain’s Prince Harry met with military veterans in Zambia during events to commemorate those who served in World War I and World War II.

The Duke of Sussex, who served in the British army, on Tuesday wore his military medals on a civilian suit as he greeted Zambian servicemen in uniform and posed for photographs at the Burma Barracks in Lusaka, the Zambian capital.

The prince met Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Monday. The prince’s schedule also includes an event of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which supports the social work of young people worldwide. Harry is president of the trust.

The prince also is visiting Circus Zambia, which provides educational and job opportunities to young people, and BongoHive, a Zambian technology and innovation center that helps entrepreneurs. – AP

