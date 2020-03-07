Bring in the style with rugs

Home and Garden Writer

Rugs and mats play an important role in decorating a home.

According to Joanna Gaines, with so many different sizes and shapes of rugs available, it can be difficult to instinctively know exactly what your room needs, especially when you add furniture placement to the equation.

“You should keep in mind that an area rug, which is a large rug that covers the majority of floor space in a room, should fit under every key furniture piece in the room, including the sofa, armchairs, side tables and coffee table,” she said. However, a survey by Saturday Herald Home and Garden, colourful centre carpets and rugs have taken the home decor trend by storm.

There are various types of rugs and mats that one can work with when decorating a room. 35 year old home decor’ specialist Malcom Sande from Ruwa said a cute mat on the door step gives a warm welcome to the visitor and this can show the creativity and the style of the owner of the house.

“Some mats can start with a welcome message on them. In almost every home a mat is found at the door step, an effort to try and keep the floors clean as one can wipe their feet before they take a step in.

Home decor also requires carpets, rugs and mats to add warmth and impetus to the overall decor, although not every room in the home necessarily needs a carpet or centre rug,” he said.

Sande added that mats, rugs and carpets can make the house stylish and on point, depending on the home owner’s taste, colour and texture of the furniture and also the way it is arranged for one to exactly feel the need to place a carpet in a particular room.

“Gone are the days when people would have a carpet that would cover the whole room and no floor would be shown.

Centre carpets are trending and the name says it on its own, it is meant for the centre of the room. One can put the sofas, a television mounted up on the wall, some stools around and a centre rug with the table on top.

Mats, rugs and carpets are meant to add some taste in the room,” he explained.

Meanwhile it has been noted that tiles are not the only ones that can be left to beautify the room, some rooms look pale and empty without a carpet on the floor.

“The centre rug must obviously math with the colours theme of the room to make it attractive.

The lounge is not the only room that you can get a carpet or rug for, bedrooms and the toilets so require them too.

In a bedroom the cover beds, curtains must match the centre rug as well. The rug can take away the emptiness of a room and this is what a number of people need in their homes, to make it look full. Just because it is a toilet it does not mean that a mat cannot be bought for it as well. They also need some flavouring and a colour to make it beautiful so mats can give that. The toilet seat, sinks, curtains and tiles in the toilet must blend with the mats that one chooses to have,” said Shirley Makonese of Haig Park who is a vivid fan or rugs.

With the trending new toilet seats and sinks all around then it will make more sense with the mats in it. Rugs, mats and carpets can also be man-made and still look stunning in your place. If ones theme is rusty then getting something with a dark colour then mats from the saga material can be the right one for them.

It is not a must for one to have a carpet or a centre rug because some people feel happy and proud of their floors and tiles.

To some the carpets will just keep dust and make them sick and they therefore prefer not to have them in their homes.