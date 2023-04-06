Bright student gets her wish

Herald Reporter

A bright student’s wish to be congratulated by President Mnangagwa if she passed her Advanced Level exams has been fulfilled.

Analisa Chikochi of Sandon Academy, who scored 33 points out of a possible 35, had expressed her wish to get a hand shake from President Mnangagwa who has become popular for his open-door policy, which is in line with his mantra of “Leaving No One and No Place Behind”.

Analisa’s wish was granted at the beginning of March when she met the President at his official State House residence.

She was accompanied by fellow students Kudzanai Mhlanga, who scored 22 points out of 25 and Mufarowashe Mashoko, who scored 20 points.

In turn, President Mnangagwa, who has become popular for being a ‘Listening President’, gave the three students scholarships to study programmes of their choice.

In an interview with The Herald, Analisa said she was longing for a handshake from the Head of State due to her admiration and respect for the President.

“It was a moment of great pride and achievement for me to have the opportunity to meet him and shake his hand, especially considering the hard work and dedication I put into my studies,” she said. It was truly an honour.

“I felt like I had climbed all mountains. I felt special and honoured after finally getting a handshake from the President. It was a very special moment for me and a validation of my academic accomplishments and I will always cherish that moment and be grateful for it.”

Analisa explained that the prospect of visiting the President had motivated her to work harder so that she could achieve her life dreams.

“I believe that the major drive in harnessing one’s goal is to interact with the torch bearers in development, and there is no better way to do that other than meeting the President whose authority and vast knowledge has played a major role in the development of our country,” she said.“This motivated me to wish to excel more in my career path as I try to imagine the next person I am going to shake hands with after another achievement.”

Analisa said she was now committed to furthering her education and acquire skills in the field of engineering so that she could help address some of the challenges facing the country.

“My ultimate goal is to contribute to my country’s development and growth in any way that I can,” she said.

The Principal of Sandon Academy, Dr Thokozile Mupundu, expressed gratitude to the President for honouring the students and said this will have a positive impact on the performance of fellow students from her school, as well as those from other schools.

“The gesture by His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe to Sandon Academy is a big honour for the school,” she said. “For me as the principal, the students, staff and even the directors of the schools that we have, have been recognised for a job well done.

“We are also happy that two of the students that were honoured are girls, which shows that the President’s administration is really determined to uplift the lives of the girl-child.”