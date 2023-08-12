Brig-Gen Siziba declared national hero

Sikhumbuzo Moyo-Bulawayo Bureau

FORMER top prison officer, decorated soldier and freedom fighter, Brigadier-General (Retired) Milton Bekithemba Siziba, who died on August 1 after a shortness illness, has been declared a national hero.

He was 71.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Micheck Sibanda, Zanu PF secretary for Administration, Cde Obert Mpofu, said Brig-Gen (Rtd) Siziba will be interred at the National Shrine on Monday.

“His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of ZANU PF, Cde ED Mnangagwa has conferred a national hero status to the late Deputy Commissioner General Cde Milton Siziba who died on 1 August, 2023.

“I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial,” wrote Cde Mpofu.

Politburo member, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, delivered the news to the family and mourners at the family home in Kingsdale, Bulawayo, yesterday afternoon.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Siziba served in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and the Zimbabwe Prison Services (ZPS) before he was appointed commissioner under the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commission.

His Chimurenga name was “Jefry Machinga”

He was born on November 14, 1951 in Matobo District, Matabeleland South under Chief Dumezweni and Headman Makhosi.

Brig-Gen (Rtd) Siziba did his education up to Zimbabwe Junior Certificate level at Matopo Secondary school.

During the protracted liberation struggle, the Deputy Commissioner General received his military training at Khohima Barrack in Zambia in 1977 as an Officer Cadet.

After completing his training, he was deployed at Maheba where he was tasked with the formation of regular battalions.

He also worked as a Detachment Commander and Chief of Personnel in the ZIPRA Forces.

After Independence in 1980, the late General returned home and was deployed at Entumbane Assembly Point before he was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on 31 January 1981.

The late General had a brilliant military career in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.