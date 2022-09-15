Brig-Gen Kaneta ‘a loyal, selfless diplomat’

Commander Zimbabwe National Army Lieutenant-General David Sigauke lays a wreath on the casket bearing the remains of national hero Brigadier-General Charles Kaneta at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Lynn Munjanja.

Mukudzei Chingwere and Columbus Mabika

Brigadier-General Charles Kaneta, who has since been declared a national hero, was a distinguished military instructor who left a mark of excellence in diplomatic circles, works cherished by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General David Sigauke, said yesterday.

Speaking at a funeral parade for Brig-Gen Kaneta held at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare, Lt-Gen Sigauke, who was standing in for Commander Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, said the national hero was one of the finest, resilient, determined and committed Generals to be produced by this country.

Brig-Gen Kaneta will be buried at the National Heroes’ Acre on Saturday joining other luminaries who served the country with distinction.

“The late Brigadier-General has left a rich legacy of excellence built upon exceptional loyalty, selflessness and the call to patriotism towards his beloved country and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

“He was an icon and exemplary general officer in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and highly respected across the rank and file.

“His will power to fight for the liberation of the country and defend its ideals after Independence remained unmatched,” said Lt-Gen Sigauke.

He described Brig-Gen Kaneta as a seasoned diplomat.

“The late general also left a signature of professionalism in the diplomatic circles when he served as the defence attaché to East Africa for four years at a time when the late Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General EAC (Edzai Absalom Chakanyuka) Chimonyo, was the Zimbabwe Ambassador to Tanzania.

“The late Brigadier-General Kaneta was a distinguished military instructor whose work we shall forever cherish in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

“Above all, he remained focused and steadfast in the face of neo-liberal machinations by our detractors.

“As we pay our last respects to the late gallant son of the soil, we must not forget the sacrifices he and other heroes and heroines made for the freedom of our motherland and emancipation of the people of Zimbabwe,” said Lt-Gen Sigauke.

He thanked President Mnangagwa for according national hero status to his late colleague saying the ZDF will forever remember the immeasurable contribution and sacrifices made by Brig-Gen Kaneta towards the well-being of the nation.

The late military instructor trained some high profile military personnel and senior liberation war heroes, including senior party officials such as the late national hero Cde Herbert Ushewokunze, the late Cde Crispen Mandizvidza and Dr Sydney Sekeramayi.

Colleagues in the defence forces, serving and retired, who worked with the late Brig-Gen Kaneta, commended the qualities embodied by their former instructor.

Air Vice Marshal Biltim Chingono – himself a decorated military stalwart – spoke highly of his former instructor.

“He trained us. I was one of the soldiers he trained. We used to call him Santana. His death is a huge loss to us in the defence forces.

“I would say he had a desire to teach. Resourceful and creative. He was thorough and wanted those he trained to excel. He was a very knowledgeable, disciplined, loyal and courageous instructor who worked very hard to accomplish tasks. He had a conviction of purpose,” said AVM Chingono.

Brig-Gen Kaneta’s close friend, Brig-Gen Zitterson Sabeka, said his friend was a team player with whom he shared a lot of experiences.

“I worked with the late Cde Santana Tongai for quite some time starting from the liberation struggle when we trained in the same platoon specialising in the same weapons. He was full of wisdom as far as complementing each other was concerned.

“He was very principled, he was looking forward to seeing the betterment of the nation and the upliftment of the people of Zimbabwe.

“In terms of discipline, he was very strict, he wanted the best. He would have wanted to see the nation rising from the level where we are now,” said Brig-Gen Sabeka.

Lt-Gen (Rtd) Michael Nyambuya described the General Officer as an intelligent, dedicated, determined and disciplined cadre who was eager to train and to return home to fight for the liberation of his motherland, Zimbabwe.

Cde Pedzisai Titonge said the officer “was a loyal, brave, committed, determined, knowledgeable instructor and liberation freedom fighter”.