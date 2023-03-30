Bridging gender digital divide key, Minister Mutsvangwa

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa speaks during the HIVOS breakfast meeting held at a local hotel today.

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The Second Republic has made enormous strides in bridging the gender digital divide that has seen more women and girls being included digitally with more efforts to improve underway, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Officiating at a meeting organised by Hivos in celebration of women’s month, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the country was on path in bridging the gender digital gap.

“The Chinese say “A journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step” and as Zimbabwe I believe we are on the right trajectory, as we head towards achieving the 2030 Agenda and Vision of an Upper Middle-Income Economy by 2030 by leaving no one and no place behind.

“Government through the Postal and Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ) has through the Universal Service Fund, launched a skills development initiative in 2019 which saw over 11000 citizens in rural areas trained on digital literacy and these included women and girls,” she said.

Among the attendees were ICT Postal and Courier Services Permanent Secretary Dr Beaula Chirume, Parliamentary Youth Caucus chairperson Tatenda Mavetera, Potraz Universal Service Fund Projects manager Engineer Mavis Maunganidze.

Others include Hivos Southern Africa Regional director Ms Nana Zulu and MISA monitoring and evaluation officer Ms Chido Lucias.