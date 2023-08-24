BRICS transform Africa’ fortunes- Chief Charumbira

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Africa’ fortunes, including Zimbabwe, are changing for the better as a result of partnership with BRICS countries that have led to the acceleration of infrastructure development, Pan African Parliament’s president Chief Fortune Charumbira has said.

He said the continent continues to register economic growth despite illegal sanctions that have been imposed on some African countries such as Zimbabwe and Sudan by the United States of America and its western allies.

Chief Charumbira said this while addressing a BRICS dinner in Johanesburg this week that was organized by the African National Congress’ Progressive Business Forum to mark the group’s 15th heads of State and Government summit.

BRICS is an acronym for the powerful grouping of the world’s leading emerging market economies namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“Economic growth rates are increasing in many of our countries, new infrastructure is being built, communication systems and electronic connectivity are expanding and the manufacturing industry though still weak is starting to expand,” said Chief Charumbira.

“BRICS countries are partners in a number of development projects particularly with regard to infrastructure development. There is a direct interest in extending cooperation between all the BRICS countries and Africa to support the continent’s development agenda as it relates to infrastructure development and industrialisation.”

He said illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe galvanized Harare to enhance cooperation with BRICS countries such as China and the bilateral relations have performed wonders.

“For countries such as Zimbabwe and Sudan under the yoke of illegal western imposed sanctions for over a decade, the BRICS countries with their relative independence from the West, have provided a means of relief against the debilitating sanction.

“Zimbabwe, for example, adopted a ‘Look East Policy’ after the imposition of illegal economic sanctions by the United States and Western allies, this opening the door for enhanced trade with China which has proven to be all weather friend,” said Chief Charumbira

“Various infrastructure development projects including the new Parliament building, the renovation of the Robert Mugabe International Airport among others have been done in partnership with BRICS countries.

They have thus provided a means of succor for African countries from the heavy burden of Western imposed sanctions.”