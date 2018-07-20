BRICS media photo exhibition opens in Cape Town

Media delegates view photos at the second edition of BRICS Media Joint Photo Exhibition in Cape Town, South Africa, July 18, 2018. - Xinhua/Chen Cheng

CAPE TOWN. — The second edition of BRICS Media Joint Photo Exhibition opened in South Africa’s Cape Town on Wednesday to shed light on the cultures, lives, development and cooperation of BRICS countries.

The event at Cape Town International Convention Centre is part of the two-day BRICS Media Forum starting Wednesday and the upcoming 10th BRICS summit to be held on July 25-27 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The exhibition, displaying 98 pictures selected by media groups from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has been jointly organized by China’s Xinhua News Agency and South Africa’s Independent Media.

The photos on display captured moments of the past in areas including the economy, politics, society, culture, landscape, people’s lives as well as exchange and cooperation, according to Cai Mingzhao, president of Xinhua and executive chairman of the BRICS Media Forum, at the opening of the event.

“The photos show people of BRICS countries striving for development and progress with wisdom, hard work, and win-win cooperation,” said Cai.

“They also demonstrate the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, and foretell the great prospects of BRICS cooperation,” he said.

Media houses from BRICS countries will further strengthen communication and coordination and tell new and great stories about the BRICS cooperation to add luster to it, Cai said.

The 3rd BRICS Media Forum is held under the theme of “BRICS Media Cooperation – Fostering an Inclusive, Just World Order.”

Iqbal Surve, executive chairman of Independent Media and co-chairman of the BRICS Media Forum, said photos selected for the event reflect an important point made by BRICS countries about a just world order.

Wednesday marked the centennial anniversary of the birth of late South African President Nelson Mandela. The exhibition pays tribute to Mandela with a collection of his pictures.

According to organizers, more than 100 media representatives from countries including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania attended the opening ceremony.

The first BRICS Media Joint Photo Exhibition was hosted by Xinhua News Agency in Beijing in June last year. – Xinhua

Attachments area