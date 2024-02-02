Breathtaking moments at the China, Zim Cultural Exchange

Chinese martial arts experts demonstrate Kung-Fu to the students of Friendship High School, showing them the intricacies of the martial art.

Trust Freddy and Valerie Mpundu

Arts Reporters

The strong bilateral ties between Zimbabwe and China continue to grow with the two countries holding the China-Zimbabwe Cultural Exchange programme at Friendship High School in Hatcliffe, Harare on Wednesday.

The event saw Chinese Arts Troupe learners showcasing various traditional performances.

From the graceful movements of Tai Chi to the infectious beat of Chinese traditional music, the learners were immersed in a world of Chinese culture.

The troupe’s performance highlighted the cultural links between the two countries.

It was a moment of fun and excitement for the learners, who trooped out in their numbers to experience the Chinese cultural flavour.

Again, the event featured a variety of Chinese musical instruments, martial arts demonstrations, and spellbinding magic tricks, which left the students in awe of the richness and diversity of Chinese culture.

The local learners’ dance group was also a highlight of the cultural exchange. Donning their traditional nhembe or ibhetshu, they dazzled the crowd with their dynamic moves.

The crowd, which included Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo, was completely bowled over by the dancers’ skills and enthusiasm.

Even the dignitaries couldn’t help but rock and sway along to the music.

Giving his keynote address, Minister Moyo implored learners to embrace different cultures.

“To our Zimbabwean students, I commend you for your enthusiasm and willingness to embrace different cultures,” he said.

“Your open-mindedness and curiosity are essential qualities that will serve you well in your educational journey and beyond. I urge you to continue fostering a spirit of inclusivity and appreciation for diversity as it is through these values that we can build a brighter future for our nation.”

He said Zimbabwean learners are the embodiment of the rich tapestry of our nation’s education system.

“Each of you brings unique perspectives, experiences, and traditions that inspire us to foster an environment of understanding and respect. By celebrating Chinese New Year together, we not only honour the Chinese community but also foster a sense of unity among all of us,” said Minister Moyo.

Ambassador Ding said: “It’s always a joy for me to be among young Zimbabwean people, especially with students like you who are full of liveliness and vigour.

“Bidding farewell to the year 2023, it is indeed a great pleasure to gather here with you today to usher in the Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, which is the most important and special festival in China.

“Today, I am happy to bring you Chinese martial arts, magic, and instrumental performances. I hope these performances will open a small window for you to the magnificent world of Chinese art and culture. I wish you all to realise your dreams in the future and contribute to the peace and prosperity of Zimbabwe and the whole world. The future belongs to you.”

For the students, the day was truly unforgettable, as they were able to experience Chinese martial arts and magic first-hand, rather than through a television or computer.

Commenting on the event, various learners expressed their happiness and love for the cultural exhibitions displayed.

Zimbabwe Republic Police High School head-girl, Faith Hove, said was blown away by the illusion that a single rose was transformed into three roses.

“It was so unbelievable, a rose turning into three roses and the other part where the playing cards mysteriously disappeared in the air,” she said.

Friendship High School learner Takudzwa Ndlovu described the magic show as “incredible” and “breathtaking”.

“I loved the magic and up to now I am still shocked and excited at the same time,” he said.