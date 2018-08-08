Breastfeeding babies in the first hour of life vital

When it comes to the start of breastfeeding, timing is everything. In many countries, it can even be a matter of life or death. Yet each year, millions of newborns miss out on the benefits of early breastfeeding and the reasons – all too often – are things we can change. Mothers simply don’t receive enough support to breastfeed within those crucial minutes after birth, even from medical personnel at health facilities.

An estimated 78 million babies – or three in five – are not breastfed within the first hour of life, putting them at higher risk of death and disease and making them less likely to continue breastfeeding. Most of these babies are born in low- and middle-income countries.

In Zimbabwe; one in three newborn babies (31 percent) are not breastfed within the hour according to the National Nutrition Survey (NNS) of 2018.

UNICEF’s “Capture the Moment – Early Initiation of Breastfeeding” report notes that newborns who breastfeed in the first hour of life are significantly more likely to survive. Even a delay of a few hours after birth could pose life-threatening consequences. Skin-to-skin contact along with suckling at the breast stimulate the mother’s production of breastmilk, including colostrum, also called the baby’s “first vaccine”, which is extremely rich in nutrients and antibodies.

Breastfeeding rates within the first hour after birth are highest in Eastern and Southern Africa (65 percent) with Zimbabwe performing just above the average at 69 percent; and lowest in East Asia and the Pacific (32 percent), the report says. Nearly seven in 10 babies born in Zimbabwe are breastfed within the first hour. By contrast, only two in 10 babies born in Azerbaijan, Chad and Montenegro do so.

Data from 76 countries finds that despite the importance of early initiation of breastfeeding, too many newborns are left waiting too long for different reasons, including:

(a) Feeding newborns food or drinks, including formula: Common practices, such as discarding colostrum, an elder feeding the baby honey or health professionals giving the newborn a specific liquid, such as sugar water or infant formula, delay a newborn’s first critical contact with his or her mother.

The rise in elective C-sections: In Egypt, Caesarean section rates more than doubled between 2005 and 2014, increasing from 20 percent to 52 percent. During the same period, rates of early initiation of breastfeeding decreased from 40 percent to 27 percent. A study across 51 countries notes that early initiation rates are significantly lower among newborns delivered by caesarean section. In Egypt, only 19 percent of babies born by C-section were breastfed in the first hour after birth, compared to 39 percent of babies born by natural delivery.

(b) Gaps in the quality of care provided to mothers and newborns: The presence of a skilled birth attendant does not seem to affect rates of early breastfeeding, according to the report. Across 58 countries between 2005 and 2017, deliveries at health institutions grew by 18 percentage points, while early initiation rates increased by six percentage points.

In Zimbabwe, institutional deliveries have improved by six percentage points from 2005 to 2015 (ZDHS) while initiation of breastfeeding during the same period has declined from 69 percent in 2005 to 58 percent in 2015 (DHS). In many cases, babies are separated from their mothers immediately after birth and guidance from health workers is limited. In Serbia, the rates increased by 43 percentage points from 2010 to 2014 due to efforts to improve the care mothers received at birth.

Earlier studies, cited in the report, show that newborns who began breastfeeding between two and 23 hours after birth had a 33 percent greater risk of dying compared with those who began breastfeeding within one hour of birth. Among newborns who started breastfeeding a day or more after birth, the risk was more than twice as high.

The report urges governments, donors and other decision-makers to adopt strong legal measures to restrict the marketing of infant formula and other breastmilk substitutes.

The WHO and UNICEF-led Global Breastfeeding Collective also released the 2018 Global Breastfeeding Scorecard, which tracks progress for breastfeeding policies and programmes. In it, they encourage countries to advance policies and programmes that help all mothers to start breastfeeding in the first hour of their child’s life and to continue as long as they want.

Breastfeeding gives children the best possible start in life. There is a need to urgently scale up support to mothers – be it from family members, health care workers, employers and governments, so they can give their children the start they deserve. – Unicef