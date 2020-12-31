Breaking News
BREAKING: Zanu-PF UK/ EU District Chair Cde ...

BREAKING: Zanu-PF UK/ EU District Chair Cde ...

Zanu PF UK/EU District chairman Cde Masimba Tawengwa has died of Covid-19.

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING: Zanu-PF UK/ EU District Chair Cde Tawengwa dies of Covid-19 . . .

31 Dec, 2020 - 18:12 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING: Zanu-PF UK/ EU District Chair Cde Tawengwa dies of Covid-19 . . . Cde Tawengwa

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Zanu PF UK/EU District chairman Cde Masimba Tawengwa has died of Covid-19.

He was 48.

He died at Arundel Hospital in Harare around 4pm today.

Cde Tawengwa tested positive for Covid-19 in Marondera today and suffered from shortness of breath, and was then taken to Harare for hospitalisation.

Permanent secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, who worked with him in the UK, said he died 10 minutes after being put on oxygen.

Mr Mangwana said Cde Tawengwa, who has been on political internship in the Commissariat Department at the Zanu-PF headquarters, attended yesterday’s 114th Central Committee meeting. However, he left the meeting because of sickness, and went for testing at a Harare facility. His condition deteriorated while in Marondera and got tested again.

He is survived by two children, a boy and a girl.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting