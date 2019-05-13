BREAKING: Young Dollar dies

BREAKING: Young Dollar dies Kumbulani "Young Dollar" Mapani

The Herald

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter
Popular dancer and entertainer Kumbulani Mapani affectionately known as Young Dollar has died.

He was 22.

Young Dollar died last night Harare hospital after a short illness. Family friend and spokesperson Bruce “Big Dollar” Kanengoni confirmed the news.

“We are deeply hurt over the passing of our entertainer Young Dollar after a short illness. We were with him over the weekend at Enzo Ishall’s birthday bash,” he said.

Kanengoni said people are gathered at Hopley Farm. Young Dollar is well known in the music circles as he has appeared in a lot of music videos. Recently he featured in Baba Harare’s video for the song Ramba Wakadzvanya.

More to follow…

