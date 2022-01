Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Veteran musician Zex Manatsa has died.

He was 78 years old.

Manatsa’s son Tendai confirmed the death through his social media platforms.

”With great sadness, we would like to let everyone know that our father, our legend, pastor and Sekuru Zex Manatsa, has succumbed to cancer. May his dear soul rest in peace,” read a post on Zex Manatsa’s Facebook page.