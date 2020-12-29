JUST IN: Warriors test positive for COVID-19

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe’s preparations for the CHAN tournament suffered a huge dent after nine players in the provisional squad tested positive for COVID-19.

The identities of the affected players were kept under wraps but the individuals have since been notified and quarantined in line with World Health Organisation protocols.

ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela confirmed the COVID-19 cases in the camp. He said the association has responded by suspending the training camp.

The CHAN tournament is scheduled to kickoff in Cameroon on January 16 and ends on February 7. The Warriors are expected to leave for the tournament on January 11.