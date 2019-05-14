Breaking News
Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, daughter of former Prime Minister and the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who was ...

BREAKING: Vimbai Tsvangirai battling for her life after accident

14 May, 2019 - 09:05 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Victor Maphosa Herald correspondent
Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, daughter of former Prime Minister and the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who was involved in a road accident last night is said to be in a critical condition and is hospitalised at one of the hospitals in Harare.

MDC Spokesperson Mr Jacob Mafume told the Herald this morning that Ms Tsvangirai-Java was on her way from Bulawayo when the accident occurred.

“She and the other two were coming from Bulawayo when the tragedy struck. Two of the passengers who are MDC members died on spot. She was left with injuries and is battling for her life.

“As a party we pray for her speedy recovery. We want to send our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. At this moment we cannot give out names of the deceased because we are not yet sure if their next of kin have been informed. However we are devastated and full of grief by their passing away, they were pillars of the party,” he said.

More to follow…

