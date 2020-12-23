BREAKING: Veteran journalist Dongozi dies

23 Dec, 2020 - 20:12 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING: Veteran journalist Dongozi dies Foster Dongozi

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary general and veteran journalist Foster Dongozi has died.

Dongozi who is reported to have been suffering from a heart problem over a long period of time passed on this evening at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare where he was admitted

Condolence messages have started pouring in from journalists across the country.

Former ZUJ president Matthew Takaona described the death of Dongoza as shattering.

He said the media fraternity had lost a pillar.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting