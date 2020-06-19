Breaking News
62 confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded in one day

62 confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded in one day

Twenty new Covid-19 patients infected within Zimbabwe are among the record 62 confirmed cases registered yesterday, ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING: Undenge jailed

19 Jun, 2020 - 12:06 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING: Undenge jailed This file picture shows Former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge being escorted into prison truck . Picture by Justin Mutenda (File Picture)

The Herald

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter
Former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge who was in 2018 convicted of abuse of office, has been committed to prison for two-and-a-half years.

This follows the High Court’s recent rejection of his appeal after it found out that his sentence was not excessive and did not induce any sense of shock.

Undenge appeared at the Harare magistrate’ court today before senior regional magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe in the company of his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama.

Mr Muchadehama said they have since approached the High Court seeking leave to appeal to the supreme Court against the latest decision.
He said they have also since applied for bail pending appeal to the Supreme Court.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting