BREAKING: Sikhala acquitted

Movement for Democratic Change Alliance vice national chairperson Job Sikhala has been acquitted of subversion ...

14 Feb, 2020 - 12:02 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Walter Mswazie and George Maponga
Movement for Democratic Change Alliance vice national chairperson Job Sikhala has been acquitted of subversion charges by Masvingo High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze today.

Meanwhile, proceedings at the Masvingo High Court where MDC Alliance’s trial for subversion is taking place today temporarily stopped this morning after tear smoke filtered into the courtroom.

Justice Mawadze, lawyers,journalists and other people in the courtroom had to leave the court room as tear smoke wafted into the packed room. The tear smoke is believed to have been thrown by MDC Alliance thugs who had massed outside the court room chanting party slogans while Justice Mawadze was delivering his ruling on the application to exception by Sikhala.

Areas around the High Court precincts were in complete lock down as police and belligent MDC Alliance supporters were involved in a cat and mouse game.

More to follow…

