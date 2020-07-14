BREAKING: Schools reopening deferred

File picture. Ngezi High school pupils wait to be picked up by their guardians at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare . — Picture: Innocent Makawa

Herald Reporters

Government has indefinitely deferred re-opening of schools that had been scheduled for July 28 on the backdrop of a spike in positive Covid-19 cases that has seen the country breach the 1 000 mark this week.

According to latest statistics the country has 1 034 up from the 734 cases that were recorded on Tuesday last week.

This was announced by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa this evening while presenting the 24th Cabinet Meeting Decision Matrix.

The deferment of schools re-opening is part of measures adopted by Cabinet to slow down the spread of the virus. President Mnangagwa is expected to address the nation soon detailing some of the specific measures to contain the spread.