BREAKING: Robbers hit cross border bus, get away with R170k, $7k

29 Nov, 2021 - 10:11 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

SIXTY-SIX passengers aboard a cross-border MBT bus were last night robbed of R167 050 and $7367 after three armed robbers, who were disguised as genuine travellers in the same bus, suddenly drew out pistols and started shooting at passengers before searching them one-by-one.

Police said the incident occurred at the 186km peg along the Harare-Masvingo Highway near Mvuma town around 11 pm yesterday.

Three passengers, including the bus driver Mr Lazarous Mungadzi (46), were injured.

One female passenger (name withheld), who was shot in the chest, is reportedly in a critical condition and is admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still to gather the details.

The robbery has since been reported at Mvuma Police Station.

