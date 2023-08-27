BREAKING: President Mnangagwa wins Presidential race

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has retained the presidency of the country by a 52.6 percent margin.

The Zanu PF President and First Secretary swooped to victory with 2 350 111 total votes ahead of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa who garnered 1 967 343 votes, translating to 44 percent.

The results were announced by ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba at the National Command Centre at the Harare International Conference Centre.

A total 11 candidates contested in the Presidential race.

The number of total votes cast was 4 561 221 and of these, 92 553 were invalid.

This year’s total voter turnout was 68.9 percent.

The Final Figures and the percentages:

ZANU PF, President Emmerson MNANGAGWA :

2 350 711 (52.6%)

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC),Nelson CHAMISA : 1 967 343 (44.0%)

United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA), Elizabeth VALERIO: 6 989 (0.2%)

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Douglas MWONZORA: 28 883 (0.6%)

FreeZim Congress (FZC), Joseph Makamba BUSHA : 18 816 (0.4%)

Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development (ZCPD), Trust Tapiwa CHIKOHORA: 10 230 (0.2%)

Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP), Blessing KASIYAMHURU: 13 060 (0.3%)

National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), Lovemore MADHUKU: 5 323 (0.1%)

National People’s Congress (NPC), Wilbert Archbald MUBAIWA: 53 517 (1.2%)

The United African National Council (UANC), Gwinyai Henry MUZOREWA: 7 053 (0.2%)

Democratic Opposition Party of Zimbabwe (DOP), Harry Peter WILSON: 6 743 (0.2%)