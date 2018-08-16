BREAKING NEWS: ZIMSEC A-Level results out

Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

The June 2018 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) Advanced Level results are out and centre heads may start collecting the results from Zimsec regional offices on Monday.

Zimsec board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje made the announcement in a statement to The Herald today.

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management would like to advise the nation of the release of the June 2018 Zimsec Advanced Level results. Centre heads will be able to collect results for their respective schools or centres from our regional offices from Monday, 20 August 2018,” he said.

Prof Mwenje said the candidates recorded a 76.59 percent pass rate.

“The total number of candidates who sat for the June 2018 ‘A’ level examination was 8 577 as compared to 4 668 in June 2017, an increase of 83.74 percent,” he said.

“The number of candidates who obtained a Grade E or better was 6 569. This gives a percentage pass rate of 76.59.”