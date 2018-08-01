BREAKING NEWS: Zanu-PF retains two-thirds majority

Farirai Machivenyika and Fidelis Munyoro

Zanu PF has retained its two-thirds majority in the National Assembly following the announcement of the latest batch of results from 55 constituencies announced today.

The party now has 144 seats, MDC Alliance 61, the National Patriotic Front one while independent candidate Temba Mliswa occupies the other seat.

There are five outstanding constituencies whose results are yet to be announced.

A break down presented by ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba shows that Zanu PF won one seat out of the 12 available in Bulawayo province, with the rest going to the MDC Alliance while in Harare 26 of the 29 constituencies went to the MDC Alliance.

Results for the remaining three are still outstanding.

In Manicaland, Zanu PF won 19 out of the 26 constituencies with the remainder going to the MDC Alliance.

In Mashonaland Central, the ruling party swept all the 18 seats while in Mashonaland East it took 21 seats out of 23, with the MDC Alliance winning the other two.

In Mashonaland West, Zanu PF won 18 seats with the MDC Alliance winning 3. One seat went to Mr Temba Mliswa who stood as an independent.

In Masvingo Zanu PF won in 25 constituencies with the MDC Alliance winning one seat.

In Matabeleland South, the ruling party won 12 seats with the other seat going to the MDC Alliance while in Matabeleland North Zanu PF won eight seats out of 13 with MDC Alliance claiming the balance.

In Midlands, Zanu PF took 22 seats with the MDC Alliance winning five while the NPF won one seat.

Some of the results announced today:

Mutasa North-Madiwa Chido-Zanu-PF

Mwenezi East-Omar Joosbi-Zanu-PF

Mazowe Central-Chidamba Sydney-Zanu-PF

Zhombe-Samambwa Edmore-Zanu-PF

Chirumanzu-Zibagwe-Machando Prosper-Zanu-PF

Chiundura-Chimina Livingstone-MDC Alliance

Redcliff-Mukapiko Dzikamai-MDC Alliance

Silobela-Mpofu Mtokozisi-Zanu-PF

Gokwe-Sengwa-Mavima Paul-Zanu-PF

Gokwe-Chireya-Moyo Tonderayi-Zanu-PF

Chivi Central-Gwanongodza Ephraim-Zanu-PF

Gokwe-Gumunyu-Ngwenya Stephen-Zanu-PF

Hwange Central-Molokela-Tsiye Fortune-MDC Alliance

Goromonzi West-Mutodi Energy-Zanu-PF

Chegutu East-Shamu Webster-Zanu-PF

Shamva South-Bushu Bramwell-Zanu-PF

Shamva North-Gorerino Oscar-Zanu-PF

Makoni North-Munetsi James-Zanu-PF

Gokwe Kana-Ncube Owen-Zanu-PF

Harare West-Mamombe Joanah-MDC Alliance

Glen Norah-Chikombo Wellington-MDC Alliance

Hatfield-Mashakada Tapiwa-MDC Alliance

Kambuzuma-Madzimure Willias-MDC Alliance

Bulilima West-Phuti Dingumuzi-Zanu-PF

Umzingwane-Mayihlome Levi-Zanu-PF

Gokwe-Sasame-Chanda Gorden-Zanu-PF

Maramba-Pfungwe-Karumazondo Makuwi-Zanu-PF

Mbire-Karoro Douglas-Zanu-PF

Nyanga North-Sanyatwa Chido-Zanu-PF

Mutasa Central-Saruwaka Trevor-MDC Alliance

Mkoba-Amos Chibaya-MDC Alliance

Kariba-Houghton John-MDC Alliance

Warren Park-Hamauswa Shakespear-MDC Alliance

Vungu-Sibanda Omega-Zanu-PF

Mutasa South-Mugadza Misheck-Zanu-PF

Binga South-Gabbuza Joel-MDC Alliance

Tsholotsho North-Khumalo Sibangamuzi-Zanu-PF

Gokwe-Nembudziya-Wadyajena Justice-Zanu-PF

Matobo North-Moyo Edgar-Zanu-PF

Lupane East-Gumbo Sithembile-Zanu-PF

Gwanda North-Sibanda Madodana-Zanu-PF

Chivi South-Zivhu Killer-Zanu-PF

Chirumanzu-Rwodzi Barbara-Zanu-PF

Epworth-Kureva Earthrage-Zanu-PF

Budiriro-Machingauta Costa-MDC Alliance

Harare East-Biti Tendai-MDC Alliance

Harare North-Markham Allan-MDC Alliance

Harare Central-Zvidzai Murwisi-Alliance