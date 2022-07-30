Breaking News: Ximex mall dealer commits suicide

Crime Reporter

The Harare Ximex Mall dealer, Tafadzwa Murengwa alias Boss Pangolinreal who yesterday morning shot and killed his girlfriend along Simon Mazorodze Road after accusing her of cheating him with a married man has committed suicide.

Police sources close to the investigations have confirmed this morning that Murengwa was found in Harare just after midnight today locked in his vehicle after drinking an unknown poisonous substance.

He was unconscious and police took him to a local hospital where he died upon admission.

The incident came after on Thursday afternoon, Murengwa splashed United States dollar cash in the streets to people who were near the Ximex area.

In a video circulating on social media, there was commotion in the city when Murengwa splashed US dollar notes in the streets while driving an unregistered Toyota Aqua vehicle before driving off.

Investigations have revealed that Murengwa of Glen Lorne visited the area a few minutes after he was granted bail at the Harare Magistrates Court following his arrest on Wednesday for assaulting his girlfriend and the now deceased, Samantha Dzapata (28) of Waterfalls.

He was facing charges of domestic violence and threats of violence but was released out of custody on bail.

One of his close friends said, following his release, Murengwa also told Samantha that he wanted to kill her.