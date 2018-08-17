Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: Police gold heist, constable ...

BREAKING NEWS: Police gold heist, constable ...

A police constable has been arrested while a manhunt for a senior officer has been launched in connection with the ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING NEWS: Trapped artisanal miner dies after five days in mine

17 Aug, 2018 - 14:08 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING NEWS: Trapped artisanal miner dies after five days in mine In this file photo, artisanal miners going about their work

The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa in Kadoma
An artisanal miner who had been trapped alive for about five days, was crushed to death on Thursday night while authorities were battling to save his life.

The deceased had been trapped in a shaft at Pamuhacha mine close to Pickstone Mine since last Sunday.

Chegutu District Admnistrator Mr Tariro Tomu confirmed the death.

“I received a death report last night (Thursday) from a relative of a miner who was trapped in a collapsed mine at Pamuhacha from Sunday,

“Efforts to retrieve him alive have proved to be futile as he is said to have been crushed by a stone and died around 10pm yesterday.”

The sad incident comes at a time when the Mining authorities, police and officials from the Environment Management Authority had spent days battling to save the artisanal miner alive.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting