20 Aug, 2018 - 18:08 0 Views
BREAKING NEWS: Six die in head-on collision *File picture

The Herald

Martha Leboho Herald Reporter
Six people perished, four of them on spot, after the two vehicles they were travelling in were involved in a head-on collision near Mpandawana turn-off along the Harare-Masvingo highway on Saturday.

The accident occurred after a Harare-bound Hyundai Tucson with four passengers encroached onto the opposite lane and collided head on with a Mercedes Benz.

Police said two passengers died on admission at Driefontein Mission Hospital in Mvuma.

Chief national police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the incident in a statement today.

More to follow…

