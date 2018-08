Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

LIBERATION stalwart and Zanu-PF Women’s League deputy secretary Cde Sithokozile Mathuthu has died.

Cde Mathuthu succumbed to cancer today at about 4:30am at her residence in Harare.

Born on June 20 1968, Cde Mathuthu was 50 years old.

More details to follow…