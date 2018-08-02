BREAKING NEWS: Presidential announcement for 10pm

Herald Reporter

Presidential election results are set to be announced this evening at 1000pm, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo has said.

This follows completion of the announcement of National Assembly election results in which Zanu-PF by a clear majority.

Dr Moyo made the announcement at the National Election Results Centre in Harare where ZEC is regularly announcing election results for Senate, Provincial Council and Proportionate Representative.

More to follow….