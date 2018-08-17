BREAKING NEWS: Police gold heist, constable arrested

Herald Reporter

A police constable has been arrested while a manhunt for a senior officer has been launched in connection with the case in which gold worth nearly $1 million vanished from an armoury at Plumtree Police Station in Matabeleland South Province, as investigations intensify.

The gold, weighing 28,5kg worth over $970 000, was being kept as an exhibit at the station since September 2015. The yellow metal was being kept at the police station after Border Control and Minerals Unit intercepted it at Plumtree Border Post from a man who sought to smuggle it into Botswana.

The unknown suspect tore khaki paper in which the gold was wrapped and stole all of it, leaving the papers in a bucket in the armoury.

Police sources have confirmed that a police constable (name being withheld) has since been arrested in connection with the case and is assisting police with investigations.

More to follow…