Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: No joy for Chivayo

BREAKING NEWS: No joy for Chivayo

Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who is facing allegations of defrauding the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING NEWS: No joy for Chivayo

06 Aug, 2018 - 13:08 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING NEWS: No joy for Chivayo Wicknell Chivayo is escorted into a prison van at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts on Friday. - (Picture by Innocent Makawa)

The Herald

By Tendai Rupapa Senior Court Reporter
Flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who is facing allegations of defrauding the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) of over $5 million, has been remanded in custody to August 17.

Harare magistrate Mr Elisha Singano said Chivayo was a flight risk considering that he was arrested at the airport ‘fleeing’ to South Africa and to release him at this stage would undermine the proper administration of justice.

He added that Chivayo was facing a serious offence which involved public funds and that the State had a strong case against him.

Trial is expected to commence on August 27.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting