BREAKING NEWS: Mukadota’s widow dies

13 Jul, 2018 - 11:07 0 Views
The Herald

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Senior Arts Reporter—
The widow of the late popular comedian Safirio Madzikatire affectionately known as Mukadota, Ntongasi Lucia has died.

More to follow…

