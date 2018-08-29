Breaking News
President Mnangagwa has appointed former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe and other eminent persons

BREAKING NEWS: Motlanthe to lead enquiry into post-election violence

The Herald

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa has appointed former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe and other eminent persons to constitute a commission of enquiry into a post-election violence incident that claimed six lives and left a trail of destruction of property in central Harare on August 1 2018.

The other members are Mr Rodney Dixon from the United Kingdom, former Commonwealth Secretary General Chief Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria and General Davis Mwamunyange, former Chief of Defence Forces of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces.

Local commissioners will include University of Zimbabwe lecturers Professor Charity Manyeruke, Professor Lovemore Madhuku and former president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe, Mrs Vimbai Nyemba.

In making the announcement at his Munhumutapa offices, President Mnangagwa said the commission’s terms of reference include identifying theactors and their leaders, motive and strategies employed, among other pertinent issues.

More details to follow…

