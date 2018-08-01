BREAKING NEWS: MDC Alliance turns violent

Breaking News
01 Aug, 2018 - 17:08 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Muchaneta Chimuka and Sibongile Maruta
MDC Alliance’s temerity for violence came to the fore yesterday after its supporters went on the rampage destroying property, torching vehicles, blocking roads and attacking pedestrians in Harare’s Central Business District.

A car burns in Harare’s CBD today

Some pedestrians were robbed of their possessions. The rowdy supporters went into the streets around 10 in the morning and continued disturbing the peace into the afternoon.

The MDC Alliance youths caused mayhem in central Harare today.

The army had to be called in to assist the police. The MDC Alliance, which was drubbed by Zanu-PF in the election, claimed the elections were rigged.

Details to follow…

