Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS: I’ll be President for all, ED

BREAKING NEWS: I’ll be President for all, ED

President Mnangagwa has pledged to serve all Zimbabweans irrespective of political affiliation following his ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING NEWS: I’ll be President for all, ED

03 Aug, 2018 - 19:08 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING NEWS: I’ll be President for all, ED President Mnangagwa

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa has pledged to serve all Zimbabweans irrespective of political affiliation following his election to the presidency during the harmonised elections held on Monday this week.

The President was addressing a press conference at State House in Harare this evening.

“I pledge to be the President of all Zimbabweans, a President of those that voted for me and those who did not, for both must be made to belong and to participate in national processes,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said his main rival in the presidential election MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa also had a crucial role to play in Zimbabwe’s present and future.

“To Nelson Chamisa, I want to say; you have a crucial role to play in Zimbabwe’s present and its unfolding future. Let us both call for peace and unity in our land, call for both, louder than ever. That is the role of leaders. That is our joint responsibility even though discharged and fulfilled differently,” he said.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting