BREAKING NEWS: I’ll be President for all, ED

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has pledged to serve all Zimbabweans irrespective of political affiliation following his election to the presidency during the harmonised elections held on Monday this week.

The President was addressing a press conference at State House in Harare this evening.

“I pledge to be the President of all Zimbabweans, a President of those that voted for me and those who did not, for both must be made to belong and to participate in national processes,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said his main rival in the presidential election MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa also had a crucial role to play in Zimbabwe’s present and future.

“To Nelson Chamisa, I want to say; you have a crucial role to play in Zimbabwe’s present and its unfolding future. Let us both call for peace and unity in our land, call for both, louder than ever. That is the role of leaders. That is our joint responsibility even though discharged and fulfilled differently,” he said.

More to follow…