Rescue efforts are currently underway. Pictures by Walter Nyamukondiwa

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau

There has been a massive explosion at GMB Lions Den where 4 are feared dead while several have been injured.

Medical personnel attend to a man suspected to have been affected by carbon monoxide while attempting to rescue people affected in the explosion.

The explosion is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Part of the concrete structure damaged in the explosion

Rescue efforts and retrieval of burnt bodies are currently underway.

More to follow…