President Mnangagwa, seen here casting his vote in Kwekwe on Monday.

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa is currently leading MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa in the Presidential race of the 2018 Harmonised Elections.

The incumbent currently has 2 147 495 votes while Nelson Chamisa is trailing with 1 929 704 votes with results from Mashonaland West still be announced.

More to follow…