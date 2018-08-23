BREAKING NEWS: 7 killed, 8 injured in bus accident

Breaking News
Seven people died while eight others were seriously injured when two buses owned by Jarax Bus Company side swiped ...

23 Aug, 2018 - 18:08 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Correspondent
Seven people died while eight others were seriously injured when two buses owned by Jarax Bus Company side swiped at a 98 km peg along Harare-Masvingo Road.

The accident occurred in the early hours of today near Pambi River in Chivhu. National Police Spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Circumstances are that two buses from Jarax Bus Company were travelling along the same road but in opposite directions,” she said.
“The one from Harare had 57 passengers on board while the other from Masvingo had eleven. On approaching the 98 km peg, the driver of the bus from Masvingo encroached into the lane of the oncoming bus and the two buses side swiped,” she said.

She said both buses veered of the road, resulting in the death of seven people.

“The bus from Masvingo veered of the road, overturned before it landed on its right side. The one from Harare also veered off the road to the left, overturned and landed on its wheels and as a result seven people died and their bodies were taken to Chivhu General Hospital Mortuary,” Snr-AssCom Charamba said.

She said the injured were taken for treatment at Chivhu General Hospital. She urged drivers to be cautious when driving during the night to avoid accidents.

“We urge drivers to be observant and avoid straddling the centre of the road when going in the opposite direction. We also urge them to avoid driving during the night when most accidents occur,” she said.

