BREAKING: Liberation war stalwart Dabengwa dies

The Herald
Nqobile Tshili Chronicle Reporter
LIBERATION war stalwart and Zapu president Dr Dumiso Dabengwa has died.
Dr Dabengwa died in Kenya en-route to Zimbabwe from India where he had been rushed for medical treatment.
More to follow…
LIBERATION war stalwart and Zapu president Dr Dumiso Dabengwa has died.
The Herald
Nqobile Tshili Chronicle Reporter
LIBERATION war stalwart and Zapu president Dr Dumiso Dabengwa has died.
Dr Dabengwa died in Kenya en-route to Zimbabwe from India where he had been rushed for medical treatment.
More to follow…
© 2019 The Herald | Disclaimer | Copyright