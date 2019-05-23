BREAKING: Liberation war stalwart Dabengwa dies

Breaking News
LIBERATION war stalwart and Zapu president Dr Dumiso Dabengwa has died.

23 May, 2019 - 12:05
0 Comments
The Herald

Nqobile Tshili Chronicle Reporter

LIBERATION war stalwart and Zapu president Dr Dumiso Dabengwa has died.

Dr Dabengwa died in Kenya en-route to Zimbabwe from India where he had been rushed for medical treatment.

More to follow…

