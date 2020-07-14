BREAKING: Keith Guzah dies

The Herald
Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau
FORMER Hurungwe West legislator and businessman Cde Keith Guzah has died.
A past president of the Affirmative Action Group, Cde Guzah reportedly died at his Harare home after a short illness.
Fellow black empowerment proponent Dr Philip Chiyangwa confirmed Cde Guzah’s death.
“I can confirm that Cde Guzah has passed on at his home after a short illness as there are no prior conditions that I am aware of,” said Dr Chiyangwa.
Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi also confirmed the former legislator’s death.