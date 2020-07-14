Breaking News
AS the number of confirmed cases went to 1 034 yesterday, tougher action to stop truck drivers smuggling people ...

BREAKING: Keith Guzah dies

14 Jul, 2020
The Herald

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau
FORMER Hurungwe West legislator and businessman Cde Keith Guzah has died.

A past president of the Affirmative Action Group, Cde Guzah reportedly died at his Harare home after a short illness.

Fellow black empowerment proponent Dr Philip Chiyangwa confirmed Cde Guzah’s death.

“I can confirm that Cde Guzah has passed on at his home after a short illness as there are no prior conditions that I am aware of,” said Dr Chiyangwa.

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi also confirmed the former legislator’s death.

