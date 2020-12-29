Breaking News
BREAKING: Five more Covid-19 deaths recorded

BREAKING: Five more Covid-19 deaths recorded

Zimbabwe recorded five more Covid-19 deaths yesterday, to push the overall death toll to 354 since March when the ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING: Five more Covid-19 deaths recorded

29 Dec, 2020 - 16:12 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING: Five more Covid-19 deaths recorded Strict and safe covid-19 screening methods are being carried on all those leaving or entering the country.

The Herald

Africa Moyo
Zimbabwe recorded five more Covid-19 deaths yesterday, to push the overall death toll to 354 since March when the pandemic first hit the country.

The deaths were reported by Bulawayo, Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Masvingo.

All the provinces recorded one death.

Turning to the 71 new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday, 69 were local transmissions while two were imports.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe conducted 951 PCR tests.

However, despite a surge in new cases, Zimbabwe recorded 112 new recoveries, leaving the national recovery rate at 81,4 percent.

The number of active cases is now 2 089.

As of yesterday Zimbabwe has recorded 13 148 Covid-19 cases and 10 705 recoveries.

The country has stepped up efforts to reduce the transmission of Covid-19, and plans to de-congest all ports of entry.

Roadblocks have also been mounted to screen for Covid-19 on all roads leading to/ or from borders.

Surveillance measures have been upped to ensure those manning security checkpoints will not be involved in corrupt tendencies, which might plunge the nation into bigger trouble with the Covid-19.

South Africa and Britain have reports new variants of Covid-19, and Zimbabwe does not want to be caught unawares.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting