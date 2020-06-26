Breaking News
Churches, chiefs join Covid-19 taskforce

BREAKING: Five die in Muzarabani accident

26 Jun, 2020 - 18:06 0 Views
File picture

The Herald

Fungai Lupande Bindura Bureau
Five people died in an accident in the Mavhuradonha mountains on their way to a burial in Tete area in Muzarabani.

The accident occurred earlier today when the vehicle they were travelling is said to have suffered brake failure seven kilometres shy of completing the Mavhuradonha mountain range.

Muzarabani district development coordinator Mr John Chihobo said five others are in a critical condition and were transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

The other 8 who were injured are admitted at St Albert’s Hospital. The 18 were travelling in two vehicles and were accompanying the body of their deceased relative.

