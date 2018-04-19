Breaking News
BREAKING : End of an era as Cuba elects Miguel Diaz-Canel new president

BREAKING : End of an era as Cuba elects Miguel Diaz-Canel new president

HAVANA. — Miguel Diaz-Canel was elected on Thursday as the new Cuban president, as the successor of the Army General Raul Castro, who concluded two consecutive five-year terms in office.

The vote on Thursday marked the end of an era for Cuba, making Diaz-Canel the first person outside the Castro family to rule the country in 59 years.

Raul Castro stepped down after two five-year terms. Raul is the brother of the late Fidel Castro, who overthrew dictator Fulgencio Batista in the 1959 revolution and led the country for decades.

More to follow…

