BREAKING: Biti convicted

MDC-T Alliance principal Tendai Biti has this morning been convicted of contravening the Electoral Act.

18 Feb, 2019 - 09:02 0 Views
The Herald

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter
MDC-T Alliance principal Tendai Biti has this morning been convicted of contravening the Electoral Act.

In passing judgement, magistrate Ms Gloria Takundwa said the State managed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

She said Biti declared and announced that MDC-Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa had won the election before Zec made the official announcement on presidential election results.

“Biti presented his announcement as authentic and his actions had potential to undermine the official announcement by Zec” she said.

She added that the intention of the Act is to prevent such behaviour exhibited by Biti that undermines the authority of Zec.

More to follow…

