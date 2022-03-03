Break the stereotypes to emancipate women-Ambassador Mubi

Break the stereotypes to emancipate women-Ambassador Mubi Ambassador Mary Mubi

The Herald

Prosper Ndlovu in Dubai, UAE
THERE is a need to break the inherent barriers and stereotypes that impede women’s emancipation and empowerment if the world is to become a better place for all.

Zimbabwe Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion Commissioner General Ambassador Mary Mubi, said this in an address to stakeholders here this morning.

The month of March is dedicated to telling women’s stories and during this period, every year the world over commemorates the strides being made by women with debates focused on issues that seek to empower the female gender.

Gender equality and women empowerment are at the heart of the global sustainable development goals.
Zimbabwe has fully embraced these under its economic development policies.

