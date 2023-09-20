Brazilian Ambassador pays courtesy call on Speaker of Parly

Edward Zvemisha

Herald Reporter

BRAZILIAN Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Vilmar Rogeiro Coutinho, yesterday paid a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, in Harare where they discussed co-operation in agriculture, investment and cultural exchange, among others.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Ambassador Coutinho said following the end of the electoral process, it was now time to strengthen bilateral relations.

“When I arrived here, there were elections and now we have a very good opportunity to further strengthen and develop our relationships,” he said.

The Brazilian Ambassador said after consultations with President Mnangagwa, agriculture is definitely the major sector where both Zimbabwe and Brazil can further their relations. “The prospects are very good, I mean, agriculture is definitely the major sector where the two countries can strengthen their relations, there are others as well, but agriculture is definitely the one,” he said.

Amb Coutinho said Brazil was looking at Zimbabwe as an investment haven and Adv Mudenda gave him ideas that they will follow in a bid to achieve the set goals.

“As I was pointing out to the Speaker, we should not think of Zimbabwe just as a market, but to also develop investments, partnerships, associations among others and the Speaker gave me valuable tips we are going to follow,” he said. On cultural exchanges between Zimbabwe and Brazil, Amb Coutinho said they are working to develop the contacts and a group of Zimbabwean artists will travel to Brazil and likewise foreign artists are likely to come to Zimbabwe.

“We are also working on trying to develop these contacts, there will be a group of Zimbabwean artists going to Brazil soon and I have already started my contacts in this area, particularly with the director of National Gallery of Zimbabwe (Raphael Chikukwa) to see if we can organise further visits of Zimbabwean artists to Brazil and our artists coming here.”