Brand Zimbabwe campaign launched

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Brand Zimbabwe director Professor Agostino Zacarias (left) and Zanu-PF Buhera South legislator Cde Joseph Chinotimba (right) join other guests on the dance floor at the official launch of Brand Zimbabwe in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Joseph Madzimure and Yeukai Tazira

THE Brand Zimbabwe campaign, designed to enhance the country’s domestic and international appeal to investors and tourists was launched in Harare yesterday backed by a wide cross section of many business sectors and the civic and political world.

Investors are taking opportunities across all sectors of the economy as the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa continues to lure investment under the “Zimbabwe is open for business” policy.

The tourism sector is on the rebound following two difficult years due to Covid-19 lockdowns that disrupted business in 2020 and 2021.

In Zimbabwe, tourist arrivals have been on the rise and are expected to accelerate as the world moves towards the festive season.

Speaking at the launch of the Brand Zimbabwe campaign, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the initiative would proffer a new national identity and a refreshing image which would put hope and prosperity as national driving forces.

“You will recall that His Excellency the President Mnangagwa assumed the office of President and Head of State and Government in 2017, thus, marking the birth of the Second Republic.

“In a new departure to the running of national affairs, the President embraced the humility and dutifulness of servant leadership in the quest of new vistas in national economic and social progress.

“Yet despite those efforts, it was apparent from the onset of the Second Republic that one of the most urgent tasks at hand was the rebuilding and restoration of a positive national brand both within and outside our borders, that would proffer a new national identity and a refreshing image which would put hope and prosperity as national driving forces,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The historical initiative was also attended by Government ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Commissioners, members of the Council of Chiefs, the Judiciary, parastatal boards and management, the business community, heads of industry and commerce, leaders of religious organisations, tourism associations, vice chancellors from universities, youth leaders, representatives of political parties in Zimbabwe and senior Government officials.

With this spirit as a backdrop, Minister Mutsvangwa said President Mnangagwa heartily welcomed a proposition presented by AGOS Consultants, who then, with his blessing, set about to carry out the preliminary works for the development of a national brand.

AGOS offered to initiate and facilitate a process to positively brand the country to reflect the changed national circumstances. Necessary consultations were thus pursued within and without Zimbabwe.

She said the initiative included reaching out to a diaspora community domiciled in many jurisdictions across the world. This community was a critical constituency which served as the national mirror, enjoying the vantage point of comparative judgment with their various host societies.

“AGOS was therefore under no illusions that the process at hand required the participation of all Zimbabweans no matter their location or station in life, to fully engage in a frank, robust and good spirited exercise of rebuilding our country to cement its unity as we move forward as one,” she said.

The Brand Zimbabwe initiative was delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Since the turn of the millennium when Zimbabwe embarked on land reform, Western media houses have been relentlessly demonising the country and casting it as a pariah state, resulting in some investors leaving.

The West, led by the United States and the European Union, imposed illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe, many of which remain to this day. Apart from causing untold suffering among citizens, the sanctions have also scared investors and multilateral financiers and Zimbabwe has now resorted to using domestic resources for the huge infrastructure projects that are underway.

Minister Mutsvangwa expressed that the process of branding Zimbabwe is officially and formally on.

“I proudly announce that this is a task we are placing firmly into your hands. We see this exercise as an opportunity to reflect about ourselves, about who we are; about who we want to be and who and how we would want the world to view us.

“We see in this branding process a moment to reflect on our true identity and how we should project ourselves. I believe that we should amplify our wins and strengths even as we work to polish on our failings and weaknesses,” emphasised Minister Mutsvangwa.

This wholesome endeavour, she said will put the nation on a path of hope and prosperity of sustainable development, with the ultimate goal of meeting the Millennium Development Goals through eradicating the scourge of want and poverty among other social ills.

Branding Zimbabwe, she said is a collective responsibility.

She said the task is highly challenging as it requires the involvement of everyone.

“We should take a deep dive into our consciousness, reflect deeply on what divides us and what can strengthen our unity. It is not AGOS consulting that will do that for us, it is you and me.

“It is through the realisation of the power and the strength we carry together that we can transform our country forever. We are not doing this for anybody else. We are doing this for ourselves, and for posterity, because we believe it is the right thing to do. This is a moment to ask ourselves and ultimately define who we truly are,” she emphasised.

She reminded Zimbabweans for the need to restore the country to its glory days as a major food producer for Southern Africa.

“You will all recall that at some stage in the history of our country, we were renowned for our agricultural prowess and food security hence we attained the status of the Breadbasket of southern Africa.

“We were also renowned for our top-quality tobacco that the world descended on our auction floors to buy the leaf considered great for cigarette manufacturing because of its flavour.

“I am throwing all this in so that we begin to brainstorm, we begin to think of what we want to be known for, the identity we want the world to know us for. It is that unique selling point that we want to come up with at the end of the process,’’ she said.

The branding of countries, Minister Mutsvangwa said has grown in popularity because governments are recognising that the international perception of a nation is of great importance in the contemporary globalised world.

“It does not require rocket science to appreciate that when we have positive reputation in the international community, our tourism, our trade, our portfolio of investment, our diplomatic relations all derive pleasing benefit. There cannot be a better case for branding Zimbabwe,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the Government launched the initiative with the faith that at the end of it, the country will have a brand that represents the identity, character, and aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe.

“This exercise, will galvanise us and help us to focus on what we are supposed to do together – to restore the greatness of our nation again, independent of our political belief, religious persuasion, race, gender or class,” she said.

Speaking at the same occasion the Agos Consultants director who is spearheading the brand Zimbabwe project, Professor Agostinho Zacarias, echoed that nation branding is not about designing nice slogans, and jingles, banners, bill boards and pamphlets.

“It is finding about the true identity of the country, its aspirations, purpose and its character. It is about finding its strength and knowing its weaknesses and working on its weaknesses with passion and consistency to build a reputation.

“It is about us being united and building what we want to be known for, is starts by strengthening a social cohesion and unity of purpose,” said Professor Zacarias

Harare Metropolitan Permanent Secretary Mr Tafadzwa Muguti said Brand Zimbabwe is a rigorous process that the Government had undertaken which was going to define where we were coming from, where we were and where we were going.

Brand Zimbabwe was about branding every single person with in the country, every culture with in Zimbabwe, every single place within Zimbabwe and basically its branding the future of Zimbabwe. It was a collective process which was going to entail everyone to be involved including diasporans and villages. No one would be left behind and no place would be left behind.

He challenged the youth to be good ambassadors of their country.

“What comes in your mind defines about your parents, likewise whatever comes out of your mouth as you speak about your own country, defines your own place of heritage. To the young people, you are the future, we need to grow this brand Zimbabwe initiative,” said Mr Muguti

Businessmen were prominent at the meeting. Mr Delish Nguwaya commended the Government initiative to brand the country, saying it will give confidence to serious investors.

“It is you and me who makes Zimbabwe great. This is good for investors and tourists. We need to brand our own country to the outside world. Zimbabwe is a great country with vast mineral resources,” said Mr Nguwaya

President of the Inter Religious Association for Peace and Development Zimbabwe Bishop Albert Chikuni said Brand Zimbabwe initiative is a noble idea that will elevate the country to rise above its challenges.

“I say arise Zimbabwe, shine for your light has come. Zimbabwe is a brand name that shall be known with all its beauties, with its God given natural resources. We thank the Second Republic for coming up with strategies that build the image of the country,” said Bishop Chikuni.

Labour Economists and African Democrats leader Linda Tsungirirai Masarira said Brand Zimbabwe was all about telling the true Zimbabwean story.

“The initiative was long overdue. We have heard a lot of Zimbabweans especially those in the diaspora, who have gone to an extend of demonising their country. We all have to remember that we are Zimbabweans. Our country can only prosper when we value ourselves, then we will be able to value our country. We should be able to tell the good Zimbabwean story.

“There is no country without negative stories, but the way we are obsessed with negative stories is a cause for concern. Today is a chance of every Zimbabwe to the Zimbabwean story as we rebrand our country,” said Ms Masarira.

National Assembly member for Epworth Zalerah Makari this was a wonderful initiative by the Government.

We need to tell our own story, about what is that people want to hear. It’s time that Zimbabweans fall in love with our country. We need to tell positively about our country,” she said.

One of the youth who attended the event, Mr Takudzwa Gambiza, said as a young generation there is need to brand the country.

“We need to communicate our story. The people out there did not understand and appreciate what our country is all about. There is always negative publicity from the foreign and private media in Zimbabwe from those that wish to persecute our country,” said Mr Gambiza.