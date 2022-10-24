Boy killed by truck while picking up ball

24 Oct, 2022 - 17:10 0 Views
0 Comments
Boy killed by truck while picking up ball

The Herald

Mashonaland East Bureau

A 10-year-old boy from Tashinga suburb in Marondera was hit and killed by a Dongfeng truck while trying to pick up his ball which had bounced to the middle of the road which passes near his parents’ house.

The boy was hit and died on spot.

Police deputy spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The incident occurred on October 23, 2022 around 5:50pm in Tashinga suburb in Marondera. A Dongfeng truck blue in colour driven by Farai Rusike (36) of Marondera killed a pedestrian, Calvin Tinashe Katuruza, a male juvenile aged 10 of Tashinga suburb Marondera.

“He sustained head injuries. The driver was travelling due west along a dusty road in the same suburb with five passengers on board.

“It is reported that the now deceased wanted to pick his ball and was hit by the left rear wheels and died on spot. Marondera traffic police attended the scene and conveyed the body to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for a post mortem.

“The vehicle was towed to Marondera Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) for examination.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting