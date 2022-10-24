Boy killed by truck while picking up ball

Mashonaland East Bureau

A 10-year-old boy from Tashinga suburb in Marondera was hit and killed by a Dongfeng truck while trying to pick up his ball which had bounced to the middle of the road which passes near his parents’ house.

The boy was hit and died on spot.

Police deputy spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the incident in a statement.

“The incident occurred on October 23, 2022 around 5:50pm in Tashinga suburb in Marondera. A Dongfeng truck blue in colour driven by Farai Rusike (36) of Marondera killed a pedestrian, Calvin Tinashe Katuruza, a male juvenile aged 10 of Tashinga suburb Marondera.

“He sustained head injuries. The driver was travelling due west along a dusty road in the same suburb with five passengers on board.

“It is reported that the now deceased wanted to pick his ball and was hit by the left rear wheels and died on spot. Marondera traffic police attended the scene and conveyed the body to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for a post mortem.

“The vehicle was towed to Marondera Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) for examination.