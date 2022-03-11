Boy (6) strangled to death over sweet reeds

Crime Reporter

A 71-year-old man has been arrested in Chivi on allegations of strangling to death a boy for stealing sweet reeds in his field as murder cases continue to rise countrywide.

The six-year-old boy together with his siblings aged 10 and 12 are alleged to have gone to the man’s field last Friday where they allegedly committed the offence.

They were however seen by the man who then chased after them before he strangled to death the boy while the other two managed to escape.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Aphios Gwatirenda.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Aphios Gwatirenda aged 71 in connection with the murder of a minor aged six at Runoza Village, Chivi on March 4, 2022. The victim together with three other siblings aged 10 and 12 allegedly went to the suspect’s field where they stole sweet reeds before the suspect chased the victim and strangled him to death,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police in Inyathi have arrested Mbekezeli Sibanda (20) in connection with the murder of Phumulani Sibanda (20).

The suspect fatally struck the victim with a stone once on head following an argument.

Phumulani Sibanda was taken to Mpilo Hospital where died upon admission.

During the past few months’ police have been expressing concern over an increase in murder cases countrywide.

Recently, a decomposing body of a 13-year-old girl who recently went missing in Shamva was found in a mountain while another half-naked body of an unknown woman was recovered in Mazowe.

The suspected murder case occurred at Bester Mountains, Shamva after the 13-year-old victim went missing from Maxton for almost two weeks.

He body was found in an advanced state of decomposition in the mountain.

In another suspected case of murder which occurred in Mazowe, a body of an unknown female adult was found lying in a trench, half naked with a deformed face.

Police were also investigating a murder case which occurred in Madhlambuzi, where a man aged 28 was attacked by two suspects over an undisclosed matter.

One of the suspects stabbed the victim on the stomach and left him unconscious. The victim was later referred to Plumtree hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

A suspected mentally-challenged man aged 24 fatally also struck his 49-year-old mother with stones, over an unknown issue.

In a related case, a suspected 43-year-old mentally challenged man attacked imbibers at a traditional beer drinking ceremony in Chiredzi and struck a man aged 53 thrice on the head with a hoe. The victim died on the spot.