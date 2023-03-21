Boy (6) goes missing in Chinhoyi

Crime Reporter

A six-year-old boy went missing last month in unclear circumstances while he was on his way home from school in Chinhoyi at Chifundi Farm.

Police said the boy, Beverly Chifausipo of Temperly Farm, Lionsden in Chinhoyi was last seen around midday on February 28 and his whereabouts are still not known.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were appealing for information that might assist to locate the boy.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to locate a six-year-old male juvenile, Beverly Chifausipo of Temperly Farm, Lionsden in Chinhoyi.

“The missing person was last seen on February 28, 2023 at around 1200 hours on his way from school at Chifundi Farm, Chinhoyi. Anyone with information to contact ZRP Murereka on 0773461102 or national complaints desk 0242 703631 or report at any nearest police station,” he said.