Boy (6) drowns in disused pit

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

In a sad incident engulfing Chiweshe community, a 6-year-old boy drowned in a disused pit whilst playing with his peers on Monday afternoon.

The deceased Divine Musemwa (6) of Madzuramhende village under Chief Negomo was retrieved by his father Anthony Musemwa who found him drowning in a pit that was used for brick moulding by community members.

According to family spokesperson Mr Tapfumaneyi Muhove, the deceased who on the fateful day had returned from Nyakudya Primary School where he was doing ECD-B was sent to fetch water at a nearby borehole in the company of his cousin brother Tadiwa Musemwa (7).

“It was midday on Monday when the two were sent to fetch water at a nearby borehole after they had returned from school, at 1400hrs Tadiwa returned alone carrying two 5litre containers of water and upon inquiry on his brother’s whereabouts, he said he left him behind playing.

“However, later on around 1800hrs and realizing that the deceased had not yet returned home, Tadiwa revealed that he had drowned in a pit during the afternoon when they went to fetch water prompting the father to rush to the site where he found the boy already dead in the chest-deep waters,” narrated Muhove.

Divine will be laid to rest this afternoon in Madzuramhende village.

In assisting the bereaved family, Mazowe Central Member of Parliament Cde Maxmore Njanji provided a coffin, food and transport to ferry the body from Concession mortuary to the village.

“We also received help in the form of food from Chief Negomo’s wife who attended the funeral whilst MP Njanji managed to secure a coffin, transport and food,” said Muhove.

This tragic incident occurs against a sombre atmosphere already engulfing Chiweshe families after three girls drowned on Sunday whilst fishing in the Chiraire River.

The three were laid to rest yesterday.